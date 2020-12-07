TV host, Denrele Edun speaks on having just one child and being a baby daddy

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Kafayat Ogunlewe

Popular TV host, Denrele Edun has revealed why he wants to have just one child.

According to the 39 year old in an interview with Newtelegraph, he wants just one child because of how difficult Nigerian economy is.

Denrele who is known for his fashion style and personality added that he might end up being a baby daddy and not get married.

In his words;

“One kid is okay for me. Nigeria is expensive. Having children in Nigeria is extremely expensive. I drop cap for you all that have three. I will focus my energy on one child, maximum two children. I am not saying that children are not the best gift from God but they are expensive. I will want the best for my kids because I always want the best for my friends’ kids.”

If possible, I’ll just want to be a baby daddy. I’ll just tell the lady to give me the baby and go and enjoy herself. I will take it from there. I don’t mind being a baby daddy. I will be one of the best father figures in the world. The child will not remember he or she has a mother”

Via Newtelegraph
