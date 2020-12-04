TV host, Ebuka sweeps his wife, Cynthia off her feet as her gifts he a multi-million Naira birthday

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Kafayat Ogunlewe

Popular TV host, Ebuka Obi Uchendu has swept his wife, Cynthia off her feet with the multi-million Naira birthday present he got for her.

In the video which is already going viral on social media, the 38 year old was seen leading his wife to an hotel room to give her the surprise birthday gift.

Cynthia who clocked 30 few days ago was seen excitedly opening the wrapped box of the Hermes bag she got from her husband and also a stylish Cartier bracelet gift to accompany it.

Watch Video below;

Recall that on Cynthia’s birthday, Ebuka took to Instagram to shower her with praises and he described her as a very loyal person. He also used the medium to appreciate her and to reassure his undying love.

Via Instagram
