Two years after her marriage, OAP, Gbemi Olateru is finally expecting her first child

Popular OAP, Gbemi Olateru is finally expecting her first child with her husband and talent manager, Femisoro Ajayi, two years after they got married.

Recall that on the 3rd of November 2018, the love birds tied the knot legally in Lagos and the event was a star studded one.

Although the 36 year old is yet to confirm the pregnancy rumour, but her fans and friends on Instagram guessed so after the presenter shared an advertorial video which she did while sitting with the whole pregnant women glow and swollen face/Nose.

Since then, congratulatory messages have been trooping in under the comment section of the Instagram video Gbemi posted.

See some comments from her fans;

@dj_cole25 wrote “GBEMI DON GET BELLE,,,CONGRATS”

@Mayreejay wrote “Yayyy congratulations baby girl”

@Esua.iquo wrote “Preggoooo congrats”

Watch the video below;