Uche Jombo excited as English Football Giant, Manchester United celebrates her 41st birthday

Nollywood actress, Uche Jombo is over the moon even days after her birthday as her favorite club, Manchester United, sent her a special wish on her birthday.

The actress was celebrated by colleagues fans and well-wishers as she clocked 41 two days ago and little did she know that the fun does not stop there. In a screenshot she posted on her social media page, the English Giant sent a cozy message that reads:

“Everyone at Manchester United would like to wish you a happy birthday Uche”

The star actress has been an agelong fan of the English and this gesture from the reds gets her pumped. Uche also celebrated the club’s EPL win over Wolves on Tuesday night

Thank you for the 3points birthday gift @ManUtd