Unemployment made me start dressing and acting like a woman – James Brown says, reveals how much he earns now

Controversial Nigerian cross-dresser James Brown has opened up on why he started dressing like a woman and acting like one.

He disclosed that the country’s unemployment rate is the main reason for becoming a crossdresser.

James Brown has turned out to be one of popular social media made celebrity as he has been able to build himself a huge fan base despite all the backlashes he received when he ventured into cross-dressing.

During a conversation with fans, the Instagram male barbie noted that the pressure of wanting to act like a man made become a woman.

James Brown noted that the country’s high unemployment rate made his decision faster as he was earning just ten thousand naira while he was acting like a man, but he earns ten times that amount now that he’s acting like a woman.