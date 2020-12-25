TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Teni dumps her tomboy look as she marks 28th birthday with bone…

Tiwa Savage shares an emotional video of when Teebillz reunited…

Temi Otedola shares rare photos with her siblings as they prepare…

Williams Uchemba falls into depression weeks after his wedding

Actress Chizzy Alichi Celebrates Her Birthday With Stunning…

Toyin Abraham goes on Christmas vacation with family

It does not feel like Christmas yet – Regina Daniels…

“Made in 1995” – BBNaija’s Tacha celebrates 25th…

Watch as Bobrisky sprays cash on Tacha at her 25th birthday party…

Veteran actress Sola Sobowale slays as Santa Claus to celebrate Christmas (photos)

Nollywood
By OluA

In the mood of Christmas, veteran Nollywood actress, Sola Sobowale, has stunned her fans on social media with her new photos as she dressed up as Santa Claus to celebrate Christmas.

Sola Sobowale took to her Instagram account to share the photos where she was dressed in a red and white Santa Clause costume, complete with a hat and black belt.

The actress who wore a very huge smile in the photos also took to her caption to say a word of prayer for her fans to mark the special occasion.

READ ALSO

Watch as Iyabo Ojo and kids dress up as Santa to celebrate…

Watch as comic actor Victor Osuagwu ‘warns’ guys…

See also: Watch as Iyabo Ojo and kids dress up as Santa to celebrate Christmas (video)

In her words:

“Merry Christmas everyone. As we celebrate today, may we be filled with the spirit of joy, love and peace.”

See her cute Christmas photos below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Teni dumps her tomboy look as she marks 28th birthday with bone straight hair…

Tiwa Savage shares an emotional video of when Teebillz reunited with their son…

Temi Otedola shares rare photos with her siblings as they prepare for Christmas

Williams Uchemba falls into depression weeks after his wedding

Actress Chizzy Alichi Celebrates Her Birthday With Stunning Photos

Toyin Abraham goes on Christmas vacation with family

It does not feel like Christmas yet – Regina Daniels laments

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Veteran actress Sola Sobowale slays as Santa Claus to celebrate Christmas…

Watch as Iyabo Ojo and kids dress up as Santa to celebrate Christmas (video)

BBNaija star, Gifty Powers welcomes second child (photo)

Lady who hailed her husband for buying one chicken for christmas gets massive…

No room for cross-over service in Lagos, Sanwo-Olu warns churches

Christmas: Veteran Fuji singer, Adewale Ayuba shares rare family photo with wife…

Pastors and church workers who attended Shiloh 2020 allegedly down with COVID-19

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More