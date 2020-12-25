Veteran actress Sola Sobowale slays as Santa Claus to celebrate Christmas (photos)

In the mood of Christmas, veteran Nollywood actress, Sola Sobowale, has stunned her fans on social media with her new photos as she dressed up as Santa Claus to celebrate Christmas.

Sola Sobowale took to her Instagram account to share the photos where she was dressed in a red and white Santa Clause costume, complete with a hat and black belt.

The actress who wore a very huge smile in the photos also took to her caption to say a word of prayer for her fans to mark the special occasion.

See also: Watch as Iyabo Ojo and kids dress up as Santa to celebrate Christmas (video)

In her words:

“Merry Christmas everyone. As we celebrate today, may we be filled with the spirit of joy, love and peace.”

See her cute Christmas photos below: