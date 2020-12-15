TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Singer, Flavour N’abania Under Fire After Video Of Him…

Ada Ameh sheds uncontrollable tears at Empress Njamah’s surprise…

Omah Lay, Tems face 2 months imprisonment in Uganda

Check out the Ugandan Prison Meant For Hardened Criminals That…

‘Do you have boil under you?’ – Nkechi Blessing…

Regina Daniels shows off her expensive lifestyle as she…

‘It’s school fees season and the useless ones have gone into…

I’m in handcuffs in Uganda right now with Tems – Singer,…

Omah Lay reportedly arrested in Uganda

Video: BBNaija ex housemate, Nengi receives grand welcome in Port-Harcourt

Entertainment
By Kafayat Ogunlewe

Big Brother Naija season 5 second runner up, Nengi was welcomed in a grand style during her visit to Port-Harcourt.

As at the arrival of Nengi at the airport, fans were already lined up in numbers to welcome the beauty queen.

Despite the safety measure of Covid-19, Nengi opened her arms wide as she hugged her fans and well-wishers who welcomed her to Rivers State.

READ ALSO

‘Your father stole from Nigeria’ –…

‘Marriage is not a big deal’ – BBNaija…

The model was honoured and welcomed with a Masquerade dance, two huge customized cakes, and a native attire made with beads.

Taking to Instagram to share a photo of herself in the native attire, Nengi wrote;

“Back to my roots.”

Watch video below;

See how some of her fans on social media reacted to Nengi’s grand welcome;

@janechimmy wrote “All hail her Royal majesty… Queen of Ninjas the Goddess of Beauty”

@yennie_e wrote “This one is meet and greet ohhh! PH ninjas raised the bar, and raised it higher !!”

@oloriade201 wrote “Hmmm, ordinary meet and greet ooo, looks like homecoming. Welldone PH”

Via Instagram
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Singer, Flavour N’abania Under Fire After Video Of Him Kissing His…

Ada Ameh sheds uncontrollable tears at Empress Njamah’s surprise posthumous…

Omah Lay, Tems face 2 months imprisonment in Uganda

Check out the Ugandan Prison Meant For Hardened Criminals That Omah Lay Was…

‘Do you have boil under you?’ – Nkechi Blessing blasts those…

Regina Daniels shows off her expensive lifestyle as she celebrates 9m followers…

‘It’s school fees season and the useless ones have gone into hiding again’…

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

Join the Amber #EnergyInYourHustle challenge!

Omah Lay And Tems Have Been Released

Omah Lay And Tems Will Be On Their Way Home Soon – Singer, Peter Okoye

Video: BBNaija ex housemate, Nengi receives grand welcome in Port-Harcourt

‘Dear men, stop forming hard guy, cry when you want to cry’ –…

Check out the Ugandan Prison Meant For Hardened Criminals That Omah Lay Was…

Wizkid’s Last Child, Zion Meets With His Grandfather For The First Time (Photo)

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More