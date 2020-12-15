Video: BBNaija ex housemate, Nengi receives grand welcome in Port-Harcourt

Big Brother Naija season 5 second runner up, Nengi was welcomed in a grand style during her visit to Port-Harcourt.

As at the arrival of Nengi at the airport, fans were already lined up in numbers to welcome the beauty queen.

Despite the safety measure of Covid-19, Nengi opened her arms wide as she hugged her fans and well-wishers who welcomed her to Rivers State.

The model was honoured and welcomed with a Masquerade dance, two huge customized cakes, and a native attire made with beads.

Taking to Instagram to share a photo of herself in the native attire, Nengi wrote;

“Back to my roots.”

Watch video below;

See how some of her fans on social media reacted to Nengi’s grand welcome;

@janechimmy wrote “All hail her Royal majesty… Queen of Ninjas the Goddess of Beauty”

@yennie_e wrote “This one is meet and greet ohhh! PH ninjas raised the bar, and raised it higher !!”

@oloriade201 wrote “Hmmm, ordinary meet and greet ooo, looks like homecoming. Welldone PH”