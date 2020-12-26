Video: Controversial actress, Etinosa makes pregnancy announcement as she flaunts her baby bump

Controversial Nollywood actress, Etinosa Idemudia took to Instagram to make an official announcement about her pregnancy.

According to the social media influencer, she received the gift of motherhood in the year 2020. She added saying it is the best gift and she is eternally grateful to God.

“This year, I received the best gift ever…..The Gift of Motherhood.. I am eternally grateful to God..#GratefulHeart #YummyMummy” Etinosa captioned the video she posted.

Sharing a video of the baby Bump, the mother to be wrote;

Recall that few weeks ago, Etinosa called out her colleague, Stella Damascus for advising women and young girls not to allow a man to disrespect their body during premarital sex.

Reacting to the video; Etinosa via her Instagram stories asserted that lovemaking between two consenting adults shouldn’t be about respect.

”Motivational speakers with ring light, please avoid me.” A man sleeps with a woman without marriage or protection he’s disrespecting her body?? Is she not sleeping with him back? Two lovers, arent they both sleeping with each other?? Which one is disrespect again. That means the woman is disrespecting the man’s body too na. How come the disrespect is to the woman alone?? What even concern respect with lovemaking between two consenting adults sef? Africa!!