TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Lady who hailed her husband for buying one chicken for christmas…

Comedian Cute Abiola allegedly engages social media influencer,…

It does not feel like Christmas yet – Regina Daniels…

Man takes his aged grandmom out on Christmas Day (Photos)

Rita Dominic Finally Unveils The Man In Her Life (Photos)

Actress, Funke Akindele talks about having disagreements with her…

‘I was a man for 25 years but there was nothing to show for…

Nollywood actress, Linda Ejiofor finally unveils her baby’s…

Rare family photo of Tiwa Savage, ex-hubby Teebillz and their son…

Video: Controversial actress, Etinosa makes pregnancy announcement as she flaunts her baby bump

Entertainment
By Kafayat

Controversial Nollywood actress, Etinosa Idemudia  took to Instagram to make an official announcement about her pregnancy.

According to the social media influencer, she received the gift of motherhood in the year 2020. She added saying it is the best gift and she is eternally grateful to God.

“This year, I received the best gift ever…..The Gift of Motherhood.. I am eternally grateful to God..#GratefulHeart #YummyMummy” Etinosa captioned the video she posted.

READ ALSO

Nollywood actress, Linda Ejiofor finally unveils her…

Fast rising actress, Sonia Ogiri gifts her mum a car for…

Sharing a video of the baby Bump, the mother to be wrote;

Watch video below;

Recall that few weeks ago, Etinosa called out her colleague, Stella Damascus for advising women and young girls not to allow a man to disrespect their body during premarital sex.

Reacting to the video; Etinosa via her Instagram stories asserted that lovemaking between two consenting adults shouldn’t be about respect.

She wrote;

”Motivational speakers with ring light, please avoid me.” A man sleeps with a woman without marriage or protection he’s disrespecting her body?? Is she not sleeping with him back? Two lovers, arent they both sleeping with each other?? Which one is disrespect again. That means the woman is disrespecting the man’s body too na. How come the disrespect is to the woman alone?? What even concern respect with lovemaking between two consenting adults sef? Africa!!

Via Instagram
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Lady who hailed her husband for buying one chicken for christmas gets massive…

Comedian Cute Abiola allegedly engages social media influencer, Adeherself…

It does not feel like Christmas yet – Regina Daniels laments

Man takes his aged grandmom out on Christmas Day (Photos)

Rita Dominic Finally Unveils The Man In Her Life (Photos)

Actress, Funke Akindele talks about having disagreements with her husband

‘I was a man for 25 years but there was nothing to show for it’…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Gay Nigerian man shares photo of himself and partner, reveals how they met

He Looks Like Davido’s Bodyguard” – Kiddwaya Trolled For Following Davido Around…

‘Distance isn’t an excuse for fatherhood’ — Tiwa Savage’s estranged…

Man takes his aged grandmom out on Christmas Day (Photos)

‘I was a man for 25 years but there was nothing to show for it’…

Video: Controversial actress, Etinosa makes pregnancy announcement as she…

Rita Dominic Finally Unveils The Man In Her Life (Photos)

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More