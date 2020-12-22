Video: Donjazzy pays Jude Okoye a visit at his new mansion

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Kafayat

Famous music producer and CEO of Mavin records, Don Jazzy has paid Jude Okoye a visit at his new mansion in Lagos.

Recall that Jude unveiled the gigantic and luxurious mansion he built for him self, yesterday 21th December 2020. According to Jude, the new mansion which is said to be located somewhere in Parkview, Ikoyi area of Lagos state, is a Christmas gift that came early.

Sharing a video from his visit, Donjazzy wrote;

“Came to see @judeengees new home. I’m too proud of you bro. Congratulations again.”

Watch the video below;

Reacting to this,

@matsecooks wrote “It’s great celebrating with others. May you all be continuously blessed.”

@jude_estatehost wrote “More blessings to you sir as you rejoice with others.”

@tejanfofan_ wrote “This is one of the beautiful things ever when someone is happy for other achievement”

Via Instablog9ja
