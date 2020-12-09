TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Young Street Beggar Bursts Into Tears After Approaching Woman Who…

I got married to my wife when I had no job, she didn’t…

“Dey Do Brown Sugar, You Go Soon Reach Menopause” – Fan Mocks Ini…

“If Adekunle Gold catch you” – Video of Simi & a…

You’re the real MVP – Eniola Badmus hails men dating chubby…

Nkechi Blessing shares before and after weight loss Photos

‘Why i refused to be added to BBNaija ex housemates…

Checkout new look of Davido’s fiancee Chioma Rowland

My business has been sold out since I told my story – Burna…

Wahala for who no like wahala – Checkout what BBNaija’s Kaisha and Ka3na said ahead of reunion

Big Brother Naija 2020Social Media drama
By OluA

It looks like some BBNaija lockdown housemate can no longer wait for their reunion which would take place in 2021.

The whole issue seems to have started when Ka3na replied Nengi over the reason she gave for not joining their Whatsapp group. The mother of one wrote on twitter;

See also: DJ Cuppy signs new endorsement deal with Bet King

READ ALSO

You talk too much – Nigerians drag Kiddwaya

BBNaija: We are not dropouts, we are successful – Erica and…

“Wahala for who no like WAHALA o! See you at the Re-Union 2021 Signed BossLady”

Kaisha in what looked like a reaction wrote;

“I no like wahala, but if you want am I go give you plenty perioodtt!!! You dey wait for reunion that one far, make we start now as e dey hot.”

Ooni of Ife finally meets his new born prince (Photos)

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Young Street Beggar Bursts Into Tears After Approaching Woman Who Is On Oxygen…

I got married to my wife when I had no job, she didn’t frustrate me…

“Dey Do Brown Sugar, You Go Soon Reach Menopause” – Fan Mocks Ini Edo

“If Adekunle Gold catch you” – Video of Simi & a teenage boy in bed…

You’re the real MVP – Eniola Badmus hails men dating chubby ladies

Nkechi Blessing shares before and after weight loss Photos

‘Why i refused to be added to BBNaija ex housemates Whatsapp group’…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Wahala for who no like wahala – Checkout what BBNaija’s Kaisha and…

DJ Cuppy signs new endorsement deal with Bet King

Watch as Regina Daniels’ mon Rita Daniels and her son show dance moves at a club…

Ooni of Ife finally meets his new born prince (Photos)

Lady sues boyfriend for failing to marry her after wasting her time for 8 Years

Davido in sorrow as he loses another close person

“Making MD repeat herself attracts fine” – checkout shocking…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More