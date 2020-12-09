Wahala for who no like wahala – Checkout what BBNaija’s Kaisha and Ka3na said ahead of reunion

It looks like some BBNaija lockdown housemate can no longer wait for their reunion which would take place in 2021.

The whole issue seems to have started when Ka3na replied Nengi over the reason she gave for not joining their Whatsapp group. The mother of one wrote on twitter;

“Wahala for who no like WAHALA o! See you at the Re-Union 2021 Signed BossLady”

Kaisha in what looked like a reaction wrote;

“I no like wahala, but if you want am I go give you plenty perioodtt!!! You dey wait for reunion that one far, make we start now as e dey hot.”

