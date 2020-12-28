Watch as actress Uche Jombo’s son, Matthew sings for her on her 41st Birthday (Video)

Nollywood veteran actress Uche Jombo turned a year older today December 28 and she has been receiving birthday wishes from fans, followers and her colleagues in the movie industry.

To celebrate her birthday, she took to her Instagram handle to share a video of herself and Matthew her son.

In the video, Matthew joined in as she sang Happy birthday to herself.

She wrote on the video:

“This year is not for long post.

I’m thankful for the lessons of 2020 and thankful for life.

Happy birthday to me.”

Watch video below;

Recall that theinfong reported that actress Kate Henshaw also disclosed how Uche Jombo inspires and motivates her always.

