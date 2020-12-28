TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Erica’s mom confesses during a live video of plans to kill Laycon

You’ve been hating him for 10yrs, don’t take it into the new year…

American man reacts to the number of courses Nigerian students…

A married woman has no business with single mothers –…

BBnaija couple Gedoni and Khafi officially get married (Photos)

‘I am tired’ – Actor, Mofe Duncan cries out of…

Nigerian rapper, Biglo is dead

Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly won ‘Player of the Year’…

My plumber’s body odour is killing me – Ifu Ennanda

Watch as actress Uche Jombo’s son, Matthew sings for her on her 41st Birthday (Video)

Nollywood
By OluA

Nollywood veteran actress Uche Jombo turned a year older today December 28 and she has been receiving birthday wishes from fans, followers and her colleagues in the movie industry.

To celebrate her birthday, she took to her Instagram handle to share a video of herself and Matthew her son.

In the video, Matthew joined in as she sang Happy birthday to herself.

READ ALSO

Nollywood actress, Tayo Sobola celebrates her 35th birthday…

Watch as Iyabo Ojo cries as her daughter Priscilla showers…

She wrote on the video:

“This year is not for long post.
I’m thankful for the lessons of 2020 and thankful for life.
Happy birthday to me.”

Watch video below;

Recall that theinfong reported that actress Kate Henshaw also disclosed how Uche Jombo inspires and motivates her always.

See also: ‘You inspire and motivate me always.’ – Actress, Kate Henshaw tells Uche Jombo as she clocks 41

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Erica’s mom confesses during a live video of plans to kill Laycon

You’ve been hating him for 10yrs, don’t take it into the new year –…

American man reacts to the number of courses Nigerian students take each…

A married woman has no business with single mothers – Actress Etinosa…

BBnaija couple Gedoni and Khafi officially get married (Photos)

‘I am tired’ – Actor, Mofe Duncan cries out of frustration

Nigerian rapper, Biglo is dead

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Watch as actress Uche Jombo’s son, Matthew sings for her on her 41st…

Nollywood actress, Tayo Sobola celebrates her 35th birthday with lovely pictures

Music executive, Paul O begs Davido, Burna Boy and Wizkid to settle their…

Pastor allegedly berates church members for gifting him just N800,000

Nigerian Crossdresser Jay Bugatti Breaks Internet As He Shows Off Female…

I will quit music for you guys – Davido reacts after alleged fight with…

Fashion Designer, Yomi Casual advices people on the type of friends to dump in…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More