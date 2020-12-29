Watch as Ada Ameh hails Teni for visiting the actress’ hometown in Benue state (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By OluA

Nollywood actress Ada Ameh has shared an exciting video of her welcoming singer Teni to her hometown in Benue state.

A report revealed that Teni had attended a concert at the actress’ hometown in Otukpo, where she met with Ada who was surprised to see the singer at her state.

In a video shared on her official Instagram page, the actress was see  hailing Teni who was smiling widely.

Ada went on to call Teni sweet and funny names, the singer, however, couldn’t help but laugh.

The actress then went on to tell Teni that she loves her so much especially on how the singer carries herself as a plus-size woman.

Watch the video below

 

