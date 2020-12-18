Watch as DJ Cuppy features Teni in new video titled ”Litty Lit”

Billionaire daughter, Florence Otedola aka DJ Cuppy has released the official visual for her track dubbed “Litty Lit” featuring Teni.

The track is a song off her recently released debut album “Original Copy“.

Recall that the tracklist of ‘Original copy’ was released at the beginning of August, and includes Cuppy’s recent hit singles “Jollof on the Jet” featuring Rema & Rayvanny and “Karma” featuring Ghanaian dancehall artist Stonebwoy.

Other stars who featured in the album include; Sir Shina Peters, Grammy-winning Wyclef Jean, Bob Marley’s son Julian, Fireboy DML, Seyi Shay, Ycee and Nonso Amadi.

Watch the video below;

In another report, Cuppy lamented on social media after none of the songs from her album was nominated for the Headies Award.

