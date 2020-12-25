Watch as Iyabo Ojo and kids dress up as Santa to celebrate Christmas (video)

Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo has once again stated why she is regarded as the Queen of Tiktok in Nigeria as she and her two kids, Priscilla and Festus, celebrated Christmas in a different style on social media.

Iyabo Ojo is known for sharing funny videos on her timeline, she did something similar to celebrate Christmas as she even included her kids in her antics.

In the video shared on her verified Instagram page, the actress and her daughter were dressed up as Santa’s assistants and her son, Festus, dressed up as the real ‘Father Christmas’, complete with the protruding belly.

They then went on to dance to a Christmas song.

See the video below: