Watch as Iyabo Ojo cries as her daughter Priscilla showers her with money during birthday celebration (video)

Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo was in joyful tears on Monday after her daughter, Priscilla Ajoke Ojo surprised her in a beautiful way!

Recall that the Nollywood star turned 43 on Monday and her birthday celebration went on with family and few friends but one of the videos from the event that made it way into the internet has melt a lot of hearts.

In the video, Iyabo Ojo was seen in tears as she hugged her daughter tightly after she had initially sprayed her with loads of money while she was rocking the dance floor.

Priscilla posted this lovely moments on her Instagram story with the caption, “Happy birthday best friend ❤️“

Watch video below

