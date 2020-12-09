Watch as Regina Daniels’ mon Rita Daniels and her son show dance moves at a club (Video)

Nollywood actress and Regina Daniels’ mother, Rita Daniels recently hit the club with her son Sammy as they partied all night.

The mother and son could be seen in the new video dancing and singing to PatoranKing’s Abule song in Abuja club.

Rita Daniels took to her Instagram handle to share the video from the late night outing with her son.

See also:Lady sues boyfriend for failing to marry her after wasting her time for 8 Years

See video below;

Her son Sammy also shared the same video, with the caption;

You see this girl here nah God who give am to me! “In Patoranking’s voice” @rita.daniels06

My carbon copy!! Your mama get style???

My backbone!! I love you!! So much and I know you’re proud of me.”