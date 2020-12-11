Watch as Regina Daniels shows off her piano skills (Video)

Nollywood actress and mother of one, Regina Daniels in a recent video has showed off her piano playing skills.

In the new video, the beautiful screen diva seems to be confident of what she’s doing.

See video of Regina Daniels showing off her piano skills below:

Regina Daniels has managed to remain in the news and one of the ways she has been doing that is by doing things she loves not minding the reactions from her followers.

Recently her mother, Rita Daniels was in the news after she was seen dancing with her son at a club.