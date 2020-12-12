Watch as Wizkid performs ‘Ginger’ while Naomi Campbell walks the runway (Video)

Nigerian singer and songwriter, Ayo Balogun Wizkid has once again proved why he is regarded as one of the best in the industry as he recently performed while American model, Naomi Campbell walked the runway.

Naomi Campbell who is in Nigeria for the Arise Fashion Week did a walk on the runway during the event and Wizkid was present as he performed his hit single ‘Ginger.’

Watch video of Wizkid performing below:

Wizkid performing #Ginger while Naomi Campbell walks the runway 🦅💫❤️ pic.twitter.com/gt2bp4vFgj — Jay Pee (@JAPAMAN01) December 12, 2020

According to the reports, the Arise Fashion Week usually takes place early in the year, the 2020 fashion event was however hosted virtually due to the ongoing pandemic that is still upending travels and social gatherings.