Watch the priceless moment Mercy Aigbe reunited with her daughter, Michelle (Video)

It was an emotional moment for Yoruba actress Mercy Aigbe, who reunited with her daughter, Michelle Gentry, who arrived at the airport some hours ago.

It looks like Michelle has been away for some while as her mother wore a happy look and expressed shocked on how she has grown taller.

See also: “My wife’s wedding dress was made of diamonds from 6 countries” – Malivelihood

It was a mother and daughter thing as they bonded right at the spot and also hugged in a heartwarming manner.

See video of the emotional moment below:

Michelle has been doing quite well for herself with her social media handles gaining popularity.

It is, however, uncertain if she will follow her mother’s career path.