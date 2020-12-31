Watch the touching moment a son surprised his mum with a visit after 13 years in the US (video)

A young Nigerian man gave his mum the perfect surprise for the year 2020 as she met her son after 13 years.

According to the reports, the man identified simply as Ebuka kept his return to Nigeria a secret from family and friends, and when he showed up at his mother’s home in Nigeria she was shocked and broke down in tears as she hugged her son.

Lady recounts how she took iPhone11 Pro Max to sell in Computer village but returned home with a different phone

She also burst out into tongues, thanking God for keeping her alive to see her son after so long.

It was a lovely moment to behold and there is no one who would watch the video and not end up having a teary eye.