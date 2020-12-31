TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Reactions as Mercy Aigbe reveals her real age

Drama At Wedding As Bride’s Wig Falls Off After Groom Agressively…

Singer, Chike searches for mystery lady who danced with him…

Genevieve Nnaji wows fans with her amazing dancing skills (Video)

Toyin Abraham allegedly pregnant with her second child

‘God did not put me to shame’ – Mercy Johnson…

BBNaija: PriDo shippers excited as Dorathy meets Prince’s…

Davido’s brother, Wale and lawyer, Prince spotted partying…

I will hunt you down if you falsely accuse any of my sons of rape…

Watch the touching moment a son surprised his mum with a visit after 13 years in the US (video)

Social Media drama
By OluA

A young Nigerian man gave his mum the perfect surprise for the year 2020 as she met her son after 13 years.

According to the reports, the man identified simply as Ebuka kept his return to Nigeria a secret from family and friends, and when he showed up at his mother’s home in Nigeria she was shocked and broke down in tears as she hugged her son.

Lady recounts how she took iPhone11 Pro Max to sell in Computer village but returned home with a different phone

READ ALSO

Lady sparks confusion as she wishes her mum happy 31st…

Duncan Mighty fires men whose wives have cars but their moms…

She also burst out into tongues, thanking God for keeping her alive to see her son after so long.

It was a lovely moment to behold and there is no one who would watch the video and not end up having a teary eye.

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Reactions as Mercy Aigbe reveals her real age

Drama At Wedding As Bride’s Wig Falls Off After Groom Agressively Kisses Her

Singer, Chike searches for mystery lady who danced with him during a show

Genevieve Nnaji wows fans with her amazing dancing skills (Video)

Toyin Abraham allegedly pregnant with her second child

‘God did not put me to shame’ – Mercy Johnson says as her…

BBNaija: PriDo shippers excited as Dorathy meets Prince’s parents (Video)

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

No need for 2021 prophecies – Shehu Sani tells clerics

Watch the touching moment a son surprised his mum with a visit after 13 years in…

Burna Boy and Stefflon Don playing love birds at the beach (video)

Drama as Zlatan Ibile fires back at follower who called him a noisemaker

I received the mercies of God – Actor Femi Adebayo says as he celebrates…

Lady finds out online her boyfriend had married someone else hours after they…

Lady recounts how she took iPhone11 Pro Max to sell in Computer village but…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More