Watch the trailer for the long-awaited sequel ‘Coming 2 America’ (video)

Entertainment
By OluA

Popular Hollywood movie, Coming 2 America is set to be released in 2021.

The new movie sees the return of some cast members of the original 1988 classic including Eddie Murphy as Akeem, Arsenio Hall as Semmi and James Earl Jones as King Jaffe Joffer.

The sequel is set to release on Amazon Prime on March 5, 2021.

It follows Akeem as he returns to New York City in a quest to reunite with his long-lost son (Jermaine Fowler), a Queens native whom Akeem must groom to be the next crown prince of Zamunda.

Joining the original cast are Wesley Snipes, Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan, Jermaine Fowler, Bella Murphy, Rotimi, KiKi Layne, Nomzamo Mbatha and Teyana Taylor, making ‘Coming 2 America’ the most anticipated comedy film of 2021.

Watch the trailer below.

