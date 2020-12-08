TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“My wife’s wedding dress was made of diamonds from 6…

I got married to my wife when I had no job, she didn’t…

‘You complete my being’ – Regina Daniels sends birthday…

Nkechi Blessing shares before and after weight loss Photos

‘Why i refused to be added to BBNaija ex housemates…

You’re the real MVP – Eniola Badmus hails men dating chubby…

Watch the priceless moment Mercy Aigbe reunited with her…

BBNaija ex housemate, Ka3na reacts to Nengi’s refusal to…

Drama as housemate threatens to slap fellow housemate back in Big…

We kissed on TV, and it was awesome – Flavour finally opens up on relationship with Chidinma

EntertainmentMusic
By OluA
chidinma marries flavour

Popular Nigerian artiste, Flavour N’abania, has opened up on his rumoured relationship with sensational singer, Chidinma Ekile.

Few months back, Flavour was rumoured to be in an intimate relationship with Chidinma after they kissed on set and some pictures of the celebrities surfaced online.

READ ALSO

My parents’ height made me love tall guys –Asa reveals,…

I’ve become selfish – Asa speaks on why she’s yet to marry…

See also: Senator rides Okada to daughter’s wedding

However, Flavour in an interview with BBC Igbo, said he is in good terms with Chidimma, adding that their relationship is professional.

He stressed that their goodwill was only for the song released.

chidinma marries flavour

“My connection to Chidimma is terrible. We kissed on TV, and it was awesome because the music we played at the time was love music.

“Kissing is like acting to show what we’re reading is awesome.

“It’s like when someone dies in a movie. The person didn’t really die because you’ll see him in another movie,” Flavour said.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“My wife’s wedding dress was made of diamonds from 6…

I got married to my wife when I had no job, she didn’t frustrate me…

‘You complete my being’ – Regina Daniels sends birthday message to her…

Nkechi Blessing shares before and after weight loss Photos

‘Why i refused to be added to BBNaija ex housemates Whatsapp group’…

You’re the real MVP – Eniola Badmus hails men dating chubby ladies

Watch the priceless moment Mercy Aigbe reunited with her daughter, Michelle…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Young Street Beggar Bursts Into Tears After Approaching Woman Who Is On Oxygen…

DJ Cuppy calls out ex-boyfriend Asa Asika over iPhone

We kissed on TV, and it was awesome – Flavour finally opens up on…

Senator rides Okada to daughter’s wedding

You talk too much – Nigerians drag Kiddwaya

BBNaija: We are not dropouts, we are successful – Erica and Tacha brag as they…

“If Adekunle Gold catch you” – Video of Simi & a teenage boy in bed…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More