‘What fatherhood did to my career’ – Singer, Patoranking opens up

Entertainment
By Kafayat

Sensational singer, Patoranking has opened up on how his career has been since he became a father.

Recall that in 2017, the Nigerian dancehall singer welcomed his daughter with a lady who is unknown to many.

According to the father of one  in an exclusive interview with Olaitun Ganiu of The Nation newspaper on Saturday, December 19, fatherhood has brought out the best in him.

Speaking further, the 30 year old although he was good before but the birth of his daughter made him a better person and its making him strive for the best.

In his words;

“Definitely, positive. If I was good before, I became better and am still aiming for the best version of me. Fatherhood makes me strive for such.”

 

Via Gistreel
