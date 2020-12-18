TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“Take your marriage off social media” – Fan advises…

Couple look unhappy as friends spray them with mint N10 notes on…

Slay Queen who threatened to rape Omah Lay apologizes (Video)

Patience Ozokwor Pens Down Lovely Message For Her Lookalike…

Williams Uchemba and his wife, Brunella Oscar, on honeymoon…

Actress, Bukunmi Oluwasina sheds uncontrollable tears after her…

Comedian, Crazeclown, and his fiancee, Jojo, expecting their…

Jude and Paul Okoye’s wives ignore family feud, commiserates with…

Zahra Buhari-Indimi celebrates 4th wedding anniversary with…

What were you doing together? – Nigerians react after Tems claimed she and Omah Lay were arrested in the same room

Entertainment
By San
I’m in handcuffs in Uganda right now with Tems - Singer, Omah Lay cries for help

In what seems to be a matter of seriousness for singer, Tems, Nigerians have reacted in their usual witty nature. The female act took to her Twitter page on Friday night to narrate how Ugandan singer, Bebe Cool allegedly conspired with the police to have her and Omah Lay arrested.

While narrating her ordeal, Tems revealed that she was arrested in the same room alongside Omah Lay after a friend of Bebe cool had allegedly broken into their room.

“@BebeCoolUG Your friend broke into our room and took us after YOU called. Only for me to see you in the DPO’s office, chilling and Laughing with him. Lmao in my presence and you thought I would sit there and allow you to speak to me. YOU are worse than shit.” She said

 

READ ALSO

Don’t ever come to Nigeria you snitch – Tems blasts…

Instagram Comedian, Josh2Funny Ties The Knot With His…

In all that she listed out, Nigerians could easily spot the part where they were in the same room. They began querying Tems over what she and Omah Lay were doing in the same room.

See some reactions below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“Take your marriage off social media” – Fan advises Williams Uchemba as he…

Couple look unhappy as friends spray them with mint N10 notes on wedding day…

Slay Queen who threatened to rape Omah Lay apologizes (Video)

Patience Ozokwor Pens Down Lovely Message For Her Lookalike Daughter On Her…

Williams Uchemba and his wife, Brunella Oscar, on honeymoon (Photos)

Actress, Bukunmi Oluwasina sheds uncontrollable tears after her colleague, Funke…

Comedian, Crazeclown, and his fiancee, Jojo, expecting their first child…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

The Year In Review | 10 Nigerian Celebrities That Had A Very Good 2020

What were you doing together? – Nigerians react after Tems claimed she and…

Don’t ever come to Nigeria you snitch – Tems blasts Ugandan singer,…

“Take your marriage off social media” – Fan advises Williams Uchemba as he…

God brought me to this earth to make people happy – Bobrisky

Watch as DJ Cuppy features Teni in new video titled ”Litty Lit”

You can’t make many innocent girls useless & hope to marry a useful wife –…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More