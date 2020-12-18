What were you doing together? – Nigerians react after Tems claimed she and Omah Lay were arrested in the same room
In what seems to be a matter of seriousness for singer, Tems, Nigerians have reacted in their usual witty nature. The female act took to her Twitter page on Friday night to narrate how Ugandan singer, Bebe Cool allegedly conspired with the police to have her and Omah Lay arrested.
While narrating her ordeal, Tems revealed that she was arrested in the same room alongside Omah Lay after a friend of Bebe cool had allegedly broken into their room.
In all that she listed out, Nigerians could easily spot the part where they were in the same room. They began querying Tems over what she and Omah Lay were doing in the same room.
See some reactions below:
