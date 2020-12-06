Who dash James Brown Breast? – New photos of the crossdresser sparks reactions

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Social Media dramaLifestyle
By OluA

One of the popular cross-dresser that has managed to gain popularity on social media is James Brown.

He has managed to remain in the news by creating controversies around his lifestyle.

See also: My parents’ height made me love tall guys –Asa reveals, gives reason

Unemployment made me start dressing and acting like a woman…

Bobrisky shares video of him hugging and lying on a bed with…

James Brown who is also known as ‘they didn’t caught me’ took to his Instagram page to share pictures that has got many fans reacting on social media.

In his photo caption, he wrote:

I will always be a man, a proud one because mean are ruler so don’t be quick to judge BRETHREN CROSS DRESSING IS JUST A BUSINESS

See reactions below;

He is considered a direct competitor to Bobrisky who happens to be the most popular.

