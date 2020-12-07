‘Why i refused to be added to BBNaija ex housemates Whatsapp group’ – Nengi Opens up

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Kafayat Ogunlewe
nengi

Big Brother Naija season 5 2nd runner up, Nengi Hampson has opened up on why she refused to be added to the housemates whatsapp group.

According to the 22 year old, she doesn’t like trouble, hence her reason for declining an offer to be in same Whatsapp group with former housemates.

Speaking extensively on why she declined the offer, the model said;

“I was approached by her former housemates to be added to their Whatsapp group but i declined the offer because i do not want to disturb my peace of mind and end up finding myself in a group of people i does not flow with.”

See how some of her fans reacted to this;

@itschubby3 wrote “That’s how Queens do. Those of you saying this is not necessary should wait until problem starts arising. Then you’ll understand important this is.”

@baby__________g wrote “Not a fan of nengi . But I like that Fr. There’s no need being in the group if your energy doesn’t match with the members. No need to fake shit! I would do same if I was her.”

@anuoluwapo14 wrote “Wise decision. You are the only HM that fellow HMS pick fights with despite not doing anything to them Make everybody dey their lane. Been in same watsapp group still doesn’t guarantee love and unity.”

Via Instagram
