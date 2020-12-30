‘Why I’ve never been married at 56’ – Kemi Olunloyo shares single vs married pics

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Love and RelationshipSocial Media drama
By OluA
kemi-olunloyo

In a recent Instagram post, popular Nigerian investigative journalist, Kemi Olunloyo revealed that she doesn’t want to get married because she won’t submit to a man.

Kemi in her statement stressed that she wouldn’t submit to a man as only weak women do so.

Quoting her she says:

I’ve never been married at 56yo cos I won’t submit to a man. Only weak women do that. My series #marriageisascam has opened a lot of eyes. Did you know most married couples don’t have sex or make time for it. Others sleep in separate rooms in the same house especially in Nigeria “mummy’s room daddy’s room.

