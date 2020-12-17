‘Why you should save money for January’ – Paul of Psquare advises Nigerians

Sensational singer, Paul of Psquare has advised Nigerians on reasons why they should save for January and not get carried away with the shenanigans that comes with festive period.

According to Paul, people should save money for January so that they will not end up broke.

The father of three mentioned that failure to get financial help when they go broke does not mean their friends are fake or stingy.

In his words;

“Please save money for January to stop calling innocent people fake friends”

See how social media users reacted to this;

@im_emma50 wrote “It’s only a beggar knows stingy people”

@thedeltabeauty wrote “January has 3 extra months in it but we go chop our money this Christmas..January go answer e papa name when time reach”

@gylliananthonette wrote “They wnt hear, they will do Detty December and turn beggars January”