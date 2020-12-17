Williams Uchemba and his wife, Brunella Oscar, on honeymoon (Photos)

Nollywood comic actor William Uchemba has shared photos from his honeymoon with his wife, Brunella Oscar via his Instagram handle.

He shared the lovely photos and captioned it;

“My View Vs Her View”

Recall that the adorable couple had their traditional and white wedding ceremonies in November this year.

See also; MC Oluomo’s daughter bags degree in Nursing from Georgia Southern University, America

Their wedding was the talk of the town and also got social media users talking as it was graced by several celebrities.

Following their wedding, different rumours surfaced about Williams Uchemba where an alleged former girlfriend claimed the actor is a Yahoo boy.

‘Williams Uchemba Is A Yahoo Boy, I Pity His New Wife’- Alleged Former Girlfriend Accuses Actor