With the rate of unemployment, Lady reportedly rejects N190k job in Lagos over fear of 3rd Mainland Bridge (screenshots)

By OluA

A Twitter user has taken to his handle to narrate how a lady turned down a N190k job offer in Lagos because she’s scared of Third Mainland Bridge.

According to @lollypeezle, the lady thought she would be given the role in the Mainland office of the firm whose island office is the only one functioning at the moment due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He added that the lady turned down the job on grounds of her being scared of ”plenty water and Third Mainland Bridge.”

He tweeted;
“Just today, a lady turned down a lucrative job on the Island. She said she can’t take it because she’s scared of Third Mainland Bridge. I was dumbfounded.”

See his full tweet below;

