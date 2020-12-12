Wizkid Finally Flies Back To Nigeria After A Long Stay In UK (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By San

Nigerian afrobeat maestro, Wizkid has finally landed in Nigeria after a long stay with his family in the United Kingdom. The ‘Made In Lagos’ hitmaker was trapped in London after the country went on lockdown due to the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus.

The singer is back home with his son, Zion, and manager cum baby mama Jada P according to some videos and photos they shared on their social media pages.

Watch the video below;

Meanwhile,A video of Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels smoking heaving has surfaced online and it has got netizens talking.

The Billionaire wife has caused many stirs again with her smoking skills during a party with friends. Many believe the 20-Year-Old is unhappy in her marriage and is acting out by indulging in vices such as drinking excessively and smoking.

Watch video here: She’s depressed – Nigerians react as video of Regina Daniels smoking heavily surfaces online

