Wizkid, Tems make Barack Obama’s 2020 favourite songs

MusicSocial Media drama
By OluA

Nigerian international singer, Ayo Balogun Wizkid has made former US President Barack Obama’s 2020 favourite songs alongside singer Tems.

Mr Obama, 59, made this known in a tweet on Saturday as he revealed his daughter, Sasha helped him compile the songs.

Wizkid and Tems made the list for their song ‘Essence’.

“Here are some of my favorite songs of the year. As usual, I had some valuable consultation from our family music guru, Sasha, to put this together. I hope you find a new song or two to listen to,” he wrote.

Essence is a track off Wizkid’s recent Made In Lagos album.

