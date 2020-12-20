Wizkid, Tems make Barack Obama’s 2020 favourite songs

Nigerian international singer, Ayo Balogun Wizkid has made former US President Barack Obama’s 2020 favourite songs alongside singer Tems.

Mr Obama, 59, made this known in a tweet on Saturday as he revealed his daughter, Sasha helped him compile the songs.

Wizkid and Tems made the list for their song ‘Essence’.

See also;Lagos seal off Cubana night club for operating despite ban on night clubs due to COVID19 (photos/videos)

“Here are some of my favorite songs of the year. As usual, I had some valuable consultation from our family music guru, Sasha, to put this together. I hope you find a new song or two to listen to,” he wrote.

Here are some of my favorite songs of the year. As usual, I had some valuable consultation from our family music guru, Sasha, to put this together. I hope you find a new song or two to listen to. pic.twitter.com/K1NRPYiSg4 — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 19, 2020

Essence is a track off Wizkid’s recent Made In Lagos album.