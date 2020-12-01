TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

‘Your workout is beginning to pay off’ – Fans…

Jubilation as actress, Nkechi Blessing shares traditional wedding…

Toke Makinwa excited as her chef of 5 years builds his house and…

I changed Naira to Dollars today and I almost cried – Davido

Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing shares her near death…

‘Wahala for who marry her enemy’ – Social media…

Nigerian Celebrity Couples Who Didn’t Like Each Other At…

Actress, Lilly Afegbai acquires Birkin hand bag worth almost…

Singer, Tope Alabi’s daughter, Ayomikun finally breaks…

Wizkid wins 2020 BET Soul Train Award

EntertainmentMusic
By OluA
Wizkid

Nigerian singer, Ayo Balogun Wizkid has won his second Soul Train Award alongside Beyoncé, for their collaboration “Brown Skin Girl” of “The Lion King: The Gift” album.

The award which took place on Sunday saw Chris brown emerge top winner with 4 wins out of 12 categories, followed by H.E.R who won 2 awards, Best R&B and best Soul female artist.

The full list of winners include, Song of the Year: Chris Brown & Young Thug, “Go Crazy.

READ ALSO

Blackface drags Wizkid and Burna Boy, claims they stole a…

Moment Davido gave an unexpected answer on who is the…

Album of the Year: Summer Walker, Over It

Video of the Year: Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, Saint Jhn & Wizkid, “Brown Skin Girl”

Best R&B/soul Female Artist: H.E.R.

Best R&B/soul Male Artist: Chris Brown

Best Collaboration Performance: Chris Brown & Young Thug, “Go Crazy”

Rhythm & Bars Award: Megan Thee Stallion, “Savage”

Best Dance Performance: Chris Brown & Young Thug, “Go Crazy”

Best Gospel/Inspirational Award: Kirk Franklin

The Ashford & Simpson songwriter’s award: H.E.R., “I Can’t Breathe”

Lady of Soul Award: Monica

Soul Train Certified Award: Brandy

Best New Artist: Snoh Aalegra

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

‘Your workout is beginning to pay off’ – Fans admire Eniola…

Jubilation as actress, Nkechi Blessing shares traditional wedding photos with…

Toke Makinwa excited as her chef of 5 years builds his house and it is lovely…

I changed Naira to Dollars today and I almost cried – Davido

Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing shares her near death experience on a movie…

‘Wahala for who marry her enemy’ – Social media users attack…

Nigerian Celebrity Couples Who Didn’t Like Each Other At First

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Wizkid wins 2020 BET Soul Train Award

I’ve become selfish – Asa speaks on why she’s yet to marry (Video)

‘Don’t be stupid like me’ – Lady advises as she recounts…

Drama as disappointed customer shares the amount she paid for a dress she…

Regina Daniels reacts as her mother, Rita Daniels harvests her yams and dances…

For naming him “Martha,” see what a man said he would do his father

Beef Continues: Faithia Williams Deletes Condolence Message To Iyabo Ojo Over…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More