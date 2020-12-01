Wizkid wins 2020 BET Soul Train Award

Nigerian singer, Ayo Balogun Wizkid has won his second Soul Train Award alongside Beyoncé, for their collaboration “Brown Skin Girl” of “The Lion King: The Gift” album.

The award which took place on Sunday saw Chris brown emerge top winner with 4 wins out of 12 categories, followed by H.E.R who won 2 awards, Best R&B and best Soul female artist.

The full list of winners include, Song of the Year: Chris Brown & Young Thug, “Go Crazy.

Album of the Year: Summer Walker, Over It

Video of the Year: Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, Saint Jhn & Wizkid, “Brown Skin Girl”

Best R&B/soul Female Artist: H.E.R.

Best R&B/soul Male Artist: Chris Brown

Best Collaboration Performance: Chris Brown & Young Thug, “Go Crazy”

Rhythm & Bars Award: Megan Thee Stallion, “Savage”

Best Dance Performance: Chris Brown & Young Thug, “Go Crazy”

Best Gospel/Inspirational Award: Kirk Franklin

The Ashford & Simpson songwriter’s award: H.E.R., “I Can’t Breathe”

Lady of Soul Award: Monica

Soul Train Certified Award: Brandy

Best New Artist: Snoh Aalegra