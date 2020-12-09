Wizkid wins Best African Act at the 2020 MOBO Awards

Nigerian international, Ayo Balogun better known as Wizkid has made the country proud as he recently won the Best African Act at the 2020 MOBO Awards.

The MOBO Award presentation took place on Wednesday night, Dec 9, 2020.

Congratulations to @wizkidayo on amazing year, which is now topped off by him winning Best African Act at the 2020 #MOBOAwards 🇳🇬🙌🏾👏🏾👏🏾 pic.twitter.com/En4aNHnwDv — MOBO (@MOBOAwards) December 9, 2020

Recall that on November 24, 2020, nominations for the 2020 Music of Black Origin Awards were announced.

Nigerian stars, Wizkid, Burna Boy Davido, Rema, Fireboy, Adekunle Gold and Tiwa Savage got nods at the event for the event which honours black music from all corners of the world.

Burna Boy and Rema were nominated in the Best International Act category alongside Drake, Megan Thee Stallion, the late Pop Smoke, Lil Baby and more.

In the best African act category, Burna Boy and Rema are joined by Wizkid, Davido, Fireboy, Adekunle Gold and Tiwa Savage.