Women and men belong to the kitchen – Marlian President, Naira Marley says as he shows off his cooking skill (video)

Many fans of Nigerian controversial singer and dancer, Naira Marley also known as Marlian President will be surprised when they see him in the kitchen.

Lately, Naira Marley has been showing a romantic side of him which many didn’t know he has.

In a latest video, Naira Marley took time to show off his kitchen as well as his cooking skills.

The Marlian boss stressed that men and women belong to the kitchen as that is where the food is.

Naira Marley shared the video and captioned it ” Women belong in the kitchen, Men belong in the kitchen, Kitchen has food.”

Watch the video below;