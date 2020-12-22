Woman recounts how her eldest sister who came for ‘omugwo’ snatched her husband

A woman has recounted how a visit from her sister that was meant to be a helpful one, turned out to be the end of her marriage.

The unnamed woman in her narration revealed how she gave birth to her second son and because her mother was no more, her eldest sister visited for omugwo.

According to the woman, after her sister arrived, she started having a secret affair with her husband and her sister got pregnant within one month of her stay.

The mother-of-four further stated that her sister and husband are now married with three children.

See what she wrote below;

Hello. I saw a post about a husband being the father of his wife’s sisters son and they claimed they did ivf. Tell the poster to be strong. I am in a similar situation. If not worst. My mum is dead. I gave birth to my second son and because mum was no more. My eldest sister came for omugwo. She started sleeping with my husband behind my back and he got her pregnant within 1 month of her stay. My husband said he love her and wants to marry her. I begged my sister not to marry my husband. She refused. She went ahead and married my husband. Now she has kids for my husband and I have 4. Please tell the poster to be strong and fight for her marriage.