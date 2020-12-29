Yahoo boys & politicians have spoilt our girls – BBNaija’s Tuoyo laments over high standards of women

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By OluA

Former BBNaija reality star, Tuoyo Ideh has lamented over the high standard being set by women which has made it tough for an average guy to keep a woman as a result of intimidation from politicians and yahoo boys.

Tuoyo in a tweet lamented over the idea of paying millions of naira just to have a good time with a woman.

According to Tuoyo, politicians and yahoo boys who spend lavishly on ladies have excessively raised the bar too high for average earning men.

He wrote;

“Our politicians and yahoo boys have spoilt our girls and made things hard for us. How will someone pay millions to have sex, sex oooh that both parties will enjoy.”

