Yahoo boys & politicians have spoilt our girls – BBNaija’s Tuoyo laments over high standards of women

Former BBNaija reality star, Tuoyo Ideh has lamented over the high standard being set by women which has made it tough for an average guy to keep a woman as a result of intimidation from politicians and yahoo boys.

Tuoyo in a tweet lamented over the idea of paying millions of naira just to have a good time with a woman.

According to Tuoyo, politicians and yahoo boys who spend lavishly on ladies have excessively raised the bar too high for average earning men.

He wrote;

“Our politicians and yahoo boys have spoilt our girls and made things hard for us. How will someone pay millions to have sex, sex oooh that both parties will enjoy.”