TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

She’s depressed – Nigerians react as video of Regina…

“Bush People,” Says Olivia After Seeing Her Parents, Tuface And…

Mercy Johnson and husband plan surprise party for daughter on her…

Never be caught unfresh – Paul Okoye records hilarious…

Billionaire daughter, Temi Otedola rocks ‘safety pin’…

Rita Edochie sprays money on Odumeje ‘Indaboski’…

Meet Bobrisky’s Lookalike Elder Sister Who Is A Lace…

Watch as Wizkid performs ‘Ginger’ while Naomi Campbell walks the…

“Don’t kill yourself oh” – Fans advise Dorathy after…

Yemi Alade gives valid reasons why Beyoncé can never tour Africa (Video)

Entertainment
By San

Nigerian singer, Yemi Alade, popularly known as Mama Africa has revealed why American superstar, Beyoncé Knowles can not visit the continent.

The Johnny crooner in an interview with Beat FM said most people blasting the American singer for not visiting Africa are not considering the realities of Africa.

Beyoncé and Jay Z during their visit to Nigeria on the invite of former lawmaker, Bukola Saraki
READ ALSO

Singer, Yemi Alade stuns many after saying she is ready to…

Check out Yemi Alade’s response to a man who said her…

Yemi said that Africa’s infrastructure is nowhere up to the standard of hosting Beyoncé whom she described as a perfectionist. She took a cue from one of her Nigerian tours and the difficulties of logistics due to deplorable state of roads and infrastructure.

Read Also: Actress, Ufuoma McDermott reveals the unknown about her marriage to her white husband

“If Beyoncé falls sick during an African tour, can any hospital take care of her. We wouldn’t want her to die in Africa”. Yemi Alade said.

She also clamped down on those who call Beyoncé a culture vulture who only mentions Africa for her gains.

“Beyoncé is an African and that is what she will sing about. Africans glamour for black Americans to relate to their root but they will uproot Beyoncé for regarding her roots”. She said

Watch the video below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

She’s depressed – Nigerians react as video of Regina Daniels smoking…

“Bush People,” Says Olivia After Seeing Her Parents, Tuface And Annie Fight Over…

Mercy Johnson and husband plan surprise party for daughter on her birthday…

Never be caught unfresh – Paul Okoye records hilarious video of Wizkid,…

Billionaire daughter, Temi Otedola rocks ‘safety pin’ earrings…

Rita Edochie sprays money on Odumeje ‘Indaboski’ during her family…

Meet Bobrisky’s Lookalike Elder Sister Who Is A Lace Merchant In Lagos…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Yemi Alade gives valid reasons why Beyoncé can never tour Africa (Video)

Actress, Ufuoma McDermott reveals the unknown about her marriage to her white…

‘I am emotional’ – OAP, Toolz pens down tribute to her 2 year…

Naira will be powerful again – Pastor Adeboye

Jubilation as Actress, Iyabo Ojo finally resume social media activities, few…

“Don’t let me expose you here” – Drama as Tunde Ednut and Bobrisky drag…

“The first person to keep out of your marriage is your mother” – Aisha…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More