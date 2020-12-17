“You are my passion” Banky W and Adesua get playful on social media again

They say love is beautiful, it is however more beautiful when you have the right partner.
This can be seen in the love relationship between singer turn actor, Banky W and actress, Adesua Etomi-Wellington as they once again playfully expressed their love for each other on popular photo-sharing platform, Instagram.
Adesua posted a photo then wrote in the caption: “What is you passion? Smiling. Smiling is my passion dear.”
Banky replied to her post, writing: “You. You are my passion.”
He added several love and lovestruck emojis.
And Adesua replied: “hahaha honeyyyy. Your mouth is so sweeeetttt.”
See their chats below;
This is not the first time they will be doing this.
