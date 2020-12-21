‘You are synonymous to king Solomon’ – Regina Daniels showers praises on her husband, Ned Nwoko as he clocks 60

Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels took to Instagram to shower praises on her husband and the father of her child, Ned Nwoko on his 60th birthday today.

According to the mother of one, her husband, Ned is synonymous to King Solomon in the bible because he is a potential leader that is blessed with wisdom and riches.

Sharing a video of herself and Ned, Regina wrote;

“As the day goes by, it gladdens my heart to see how much of a potential leader you are! It’s another year and would have wished for wisdom and riches but I just remembered you are synonymous to king Solomon. Happy birthday lion king !

To long life, good health, happiness, and unity that befits a man of valor. I love you baby @princenednwoko”

Watch video below;