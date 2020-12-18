TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


You can’t make many innocent girls useless & hope to marry a useful wife – Reno Omokri to Men

Love and RelationshipSocial Media drama
By OluA
Reno Omokri

Political critic and author Reno Omokri in a recent statement has issued warnings to men who make innocent girls useless all in the name of marriage and hoping for a better wife in the future.

Reno Omokri in his statement advised men to be more careful with how they treat innocent girls because women aren’t music tapes that can be sampled anyhow.

According to him, you can’t make an innocent girl useless after lying to her that you will marry her and hope to marry a useful wife when you are about to get married.

Adding that sometimes getting married to bad wives is a punishment from God for displeasing Him with how they treated some innocent girls who cried and cursed them.

Screenshot below;

