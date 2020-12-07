‘You complete my being’ – Regina Daniels sends birthday message to her Brother

Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels has penned a heartfelt message to her brother, Sammy West as he clocks a new age.

The actress took to her Instagram page on Sunday to celebrate her brother on his birthday.

See also: “My wife’s wedding dress was made of diamonds from 6 countries” – Malivelihood

Daniels posted a couple of photos of her and her brother, whom she referred to as her ‘husband’ and she noted that he completes her being.

In her words;

“So many people use this saying *ride or die* without knowing the true meaning.

Brother you are my ride or die! Always there for me even at my worse, my second half, you complete this being called Regina.

After giving me the name Regina that is known, you stand by me every step of the way. I will never be ashamed to tell you my deepest mistake why ? Because you judge no one, and try to make them their better version. I can beat my chest and say I love you best friend, my second half, my true partner and a perfect husband. ( that’s if we weren’t siblings). I love you now and forever!

Happy birthday mine @only1westside

Everyone pls go tell @only1westside that I love him !!!!”