‘You have alot to change about your destiny’ – Actress, Eniola fights dirty with a troll who body shamed her

Entertainment
By Kafayat Ogunlewe
Eniola Badmus

Plus size Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus was caught fighting dirty with a troll on Instagram who body shamed her.

According to the troll, Eniola is deceiving people on social media about her weight-loss and she needs to stop posting photo-shopped photos.

Eniola however replied the troll by advising him to watch his life instead because alot needs to change about his destiny.

Read the exchanged below;

@Oluwafemi_Olamide wrote; ”Sometimes you go fat sometimes you go thin which one we wan believe gan gan??”

The actress replied;
”@__oluwafemi_olamide watch your life not me.. you still have a lot to change about your destiny.”

”@__oluwafemi_olamide @eniola_badmus ha na your own we dey tell you better stop posting photoshopped pics he dey your body.”

 

