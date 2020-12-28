‘You inspire and motivate me always.’ – Actress, Kate Henshaw tells Uche Jombo as she clocks 41

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Kafayat

Veteran Nollywood actress, Kate Henshaw took to Instagram to celebrate her friend and colleague, Uche Jumbo.

According to Kate, Uche inspires and motivates her always.  She added saying Uche is a good company because its never a dull moment with her.

Sharing a photo of the celebrant, Kate wrote;

“OOOOOOCH!!!!! A girl and a half!! Go getter!! You inspire, motivate and push me always.. Never a dull moment with you….
I celebrate you today and always… One of the realest out there! Have fun darling. God bless you… #BirthdayWishes #BirthdayGal ”

See how other Nollywood celebrities celebrated Uche;

ufuomamcdermott wrote “Yes babe. We thank God for the many lessons. Happy birthday my dearest sister. Lines will fall in pleasant places.”

georginaonuoha wrote “Happy birthday Adaigbo. Wishing you everything beautiful and much more”

bridgejetty wrote “She’s truly a babe of class. Happy birthday and many happy returns to her”

maria_ibiang wrote “Happy birthday gorgeous many Happy returns, best wishes”

Via Instagram
