“You look pregnant” – Fan reacts to Bobrisky’s recent photos – watch Video

A recent photo of crossdresser Bobrisky has got fans talking as it appears she’s a few months pregnant.

The self acclaimed king of social media as we all know is a man but behaves like a woman and this photo of hers looking pregnant has got fans wondering what could be the cost.

This time around, Bobrisky did not come up with his usual gimmicks of missing his period and whatnots but some fans were so bold enough to ask her saying she looks pregnant in the photo but she hasn’t replied to any of them.

Others also just don’t want to believe she’s pregnant hence claimed her potbelly might be because of how she dressed or her tummy is becoming fat.

screenshot below;