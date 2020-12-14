‘You make me proud’ – Singer, Seun Kuti gushes over daughter as she clocks 7

Nigerian musician, singer and the youngest son of famous afrobeat pioneer Fela Kuti, Seun Kuti took to Instagram to gush over his daughter, Adara on her 7th birthday.

According to the 37 year old father, his daughter has made him proud, brave and given him focus in life. Seun added that he is happy to have a daughter like Adara because she brought him plenty joy and understanding.

In his words;

“Happy 7th birthday Adara Anikulapo Kuti! Since I met you, you have brought me plenty of joy and understanding. You have made me brave, given me focus and the drive to embrace my calling. I am happy to have you in my life, like a compass and also my validation. You make me proud little empress. Welcome to the age of 7. @adarakuti @chefyeidegetthesax”