Young Street Beggar Bursts Into Tears After Approaching Woman Who Is On Oxygen To Beg For Money (Photos)

A young boy who takes to the street to beg for alms has caused a stir after realizing that the woman he had approached for help was placed on oxygen aid to survive. Social media user identified as Our Father on Twitter took to the platform to share pictures from the touching moment the boy began crying after realising that the person he went to meet for alms is in more dire need than he is

Sharing the pictures, Our Father wrote:

The emotional moment a boy who had gone to beg, realized the lady he was begging carries oxygen to survive.

See the photos below: