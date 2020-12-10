TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Watch as Regina Daniels’ mon Rita Daniels and her son show dance…

5 Davido’s Friends That Have Died Between 2017 and 2020 |…

46-Year-Old American Woman Arrives Nigeria To Marry 23-Year-Old…

Tell me I am dreaming, what will I do without you? – Davido…

Davido in sorrow as he loses another close person

Actress, Ronke Odusanya’s baby daddy, Jago finally breaks silence…

Lucy drops hints on what happens on BBNaija’s WhatsApp…

Singer, Yemi Alade stuns many after saying she is ready to marry…

More troubles for Don Jazzy as Rihanna & ASAP Rocky are…

‘Your father stole from Nigeria’ – Nigerians drag BBNaija Kiddwaya for bragging about hardwork

Entertainment
By Kafayat Ogunlewe

Nigerians on social media have dragged Big Brother Naija ex housemate, Kiddwaya and also reminded him of how his billionaire father, Terry Waya looted Nigeria’s money.

This comes after the 27 year old tweeted about being very hardworking and how that has made him different from the rest.

In his words;

READ ALSO

The Difference Between You And I Is Hard Work – Kiddwaya…

‘Marriage is not a big deal’ – BBNaija…

“The difference between you and I is hard work. The rest is just excuses”

This tweet which obviously angered many people on social media generated lots of reactions.

See some reactions below;

@Just_Silva__ wrote “wait, you’re saying you’re more hardworking than some people?? no be your fault,them born you for where money dey,go BBN go collect fame, con dey drop motivational speach, me self go make am”

@T_OmoAkin wrote ” @RealKiddWaya Coming from someone that spend weeks in the BBN without having anything to say about himself,business or achievement apart from talking about his dad. Msteeew!”

@mary3dex wrote ” @RealKiddWaya The difference is privilege…You’re luckily more privileged with better opputunities… Not dey yarn okoto for person here.”

@OlokoobaKemi wrote “@RealKiddWaya Are you saying you are more hardworking than meThinking faceFace with rolling eyes just come & spend a day with me on the farm & see who is more hardworking than the other. Forget about hardwork o, na opportunity you get wey I no get”

@I_Be_Old_Warri wrote “@RealKiddWaya Ogun fire you this idiotUnamused face BBN do turn iyà la ya è to motivational speaker ..Ko koshi lò joor”

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Watch as Regina Daniels’ mon Rita Daniels and her son show dance moves at a club…

5 Davido’s Friends That Have Died Between 2017 and 2020 | He Was Accused…

46-Year-Old American Woman Arrives Nigeria To Marry 23-Year-Old Kano Indigene…

Tell me I am dreaming, what will I do without you? – Davido breaks down as…

Davido in sorrow as he loses another close person

Actress, Ronke Odusanya’s baby daddy, Jago finally breaks silence amidst messy…

Lucy drops hints on what happens on BBNaija’s WhatsApp group

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

N50M worth of prizes up for grabs as Multichoice announces Nigerian Idol S6

‘She is the G.O.A.T ‘ – Nigerians react as actress, Funke…

Bovi and Nancy Isime to host 2020 Headies Award; watch video of them on a boat…

The days of small beginnings: Adebayo Salami shares throwback picture with Jide…

Nollywood actress, Joke Muyiwa becomes a PHD holder

Tiwa Savage’s emotional song about Lekki Massacre at the MOBO awards gets…

‘Your father stole from Nigeria’ – Nigerians drag BBNaija…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More