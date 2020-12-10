‘Your father stole from Nigeria’ – Nigerians drag BBNaija Kiddwaya for bragging about hardwork

Nigerians on social media have dragged Big Brother Naija ex housemate, Kiddwaya and also reminded him of how his billionaire father, Terry Waya looted Nigeria’s money.

This comes after the 27 year old tweeted about being very hardworking and how that has made him different from the rest.

In his words;

“The difference between you and I is hard work. The rest is just excuses”

This tweet which obviously angered many people on social media generated lots of reactions.

See some reactions below;

@Just_Silva__ wrote “wait, you’re saying you’re more hardworking than some people?? no be your fault,them born you for where money dey,go BBN go collect fame, con dey drop motivational speach, me self go make am”

@T_OmoAkin wrote ” @RealKiddWaya Coming from someone that spend weeks in the BBN without having anything to say about himself,business or achievement apart from talking about his dad. Msteeew!”

@mary3dex wrote ” @RealKiddWaya The difference is privilege…You’re luckily more privileged with better opputunities… Not dey yarn okoto for person here.”

@OlokoobaKemi wrote “@RealKiddWaya Are you saying you are more hardworking than meThinking faceFace with rolling eyes just come & spend a day with me on the farm & see who is more hardworking than the other. Forget about hardwork o, na opportunity you get wey I no get”

@I_Be_Old_Warri wrote “@RealKiddWaya Ogun fire you this idiotUnamused face BBN do turn iyà la ya è to motivational speaker ..Ko koshi lò joor”