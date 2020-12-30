‘Your wife can’t cook’ – Nigerians slam Ebuka for saying Egusi soup is trash

Nigerians on social media have slammed popular host and TV presenter, Ebuka Obi- Uchendu for saying Egusi soup is trash.

According to Ebuka, Egusi soup is trash and he does not like it.

Taking to the Instastories section of his official Instagram page to share his distaste for the soup, the 38-year-old posted an aesthetically pleasing picture of Semo and Egusi which read; ‘How to eat semo and egusi soup’ and then wrote, ‘EGUSI. TRASH’, accompanied by a vomit emoji.

See how some Nigerians reacted to Ebuka’s comment about Egusi soup;

@kswissluxuryhair wrote “Your wife no sabi cook be that “

@iamllynperes wrote “Don’t disrespect egusi like that . Just say you haven’t eaten one from a good cook”

@chidinmacherish wrote “Him wife nor cook am well”

@sweetgirlivy14 wrote “Egusi trash? That means en wife nor sabi cook am be dat”

@ogenwa4 wrote “Ur wife obviously doesn’t know how to cook Egusi soup neither does ur girlfriend!”

@lammy_farm_freshh wrote “Then your wife she’s a bad cook abeg don’t comma spoil my egusi for me”

@eno_tiffany wrote “His wife can’t cook, period.”

@mfonniso wrote “Honey If your wife can’t cook just say

@thatewaade.. wrote “The problem is with your wife bruh”