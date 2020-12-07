You’re the real MVP – Eniola Badmus hails men dating chubby ladies

When it comes to relationship with ladies, men have their preferences, while some prefer the chubby types others prefer the slim ones alongside other features they lookout for.

Well, Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus has taken to social media to hail men who are dating chubby ladies as she labelled them the real MVP.

See also: BBNaija: The Moment Tacha and Dorathy linked up for an upcoming project (Video)

The screen diva took to her instastory on Instagram to shower praise on such men as she hailed them for not feeling ashamed or hiding their feelings for the ones they love because of their size.

See her message to the men below:

Eniola Badmus has been working on her weight lately as fans recently hailed her new body shape.

‘Your workout is beginning to pay off’ – Fans admire Eniola Badmus’s new bikini photos