TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“Our Wedding Cake Costs N4m & It Took 4 Months, 12 Bakers To…

“My wife’s wedding dress was made of diamonds from 6…

Fans React As Mercy Johnson Expresses Her Desire To Have Twins

Actor, Alexx Ekubo Finally Announces His Wedding Date

‘Marry a wife that prays for you, not the one checking your…

The moment a wedding guest went on his knees after winning Lexus…

Unemployment made me start dressing and acting like a woman –…

Never lend your friends money unless you’re prepared to…

Giving 10 naira as offering in this harsh economy is wicked –…

You’re the real MVP – Eniola Badmus hails men dating chubby ladies

LifestyleLove and Relationship
By OluA

When it comes to relationship with ladies, men have their preferences, while some prefer the chubby types others prefer the slim ones alongside other features they lookout for.

Well, Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus has taken to social media to hail men who are dating chubby ladies as she labelled them the real MVP.

See also: BBNaija: The Moment Tacha and Dorathy linked up for an upcoming project (Video)

READ ALSO

‘Respect women or they will make your life a living hell’ –…

I thought we agreed men are scum? – Dancer Grace…

The screen diva took to her instastory on Instagram to shower praise on such men as she hailed them for not feeling ashamed or hiding their feelings for the ones they love because of their size.

See her message to the men below:

Eniola Badmus has been working on her weight lately as fans recently hailed her new body shape.

‘Your workout is beginning to pay off’ – Fans admire Eniola Badmus’s new bikini photos

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“Our Wedding Cake Costs N4m & It Took 4 Months, 12 Bakers To Prepare” –…

“My wife’s wedding dress was made of diamonds from 6…

Fans React As Mercy Johnson Expresses Her Desire To Have Twins

Actor, Alexx Ekubo Finally Announces His Wedding Date

‘Marry a wife that prays for you, not the one checking your phone’…

The moment a wedding guest went on his knees after winning Lexus car at luxury…

Unemployment made me start dressing and acting like a woman – James Brown says,…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

You’re the real MVP – Eniola Badmus hails men dating chubby ladies

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome of Christ Embassy celebrates his 57th birthday today

BBNaija ex housemate, Ka3na reacts to Nengi’s refusal to join their whats…

Nkechi Blessing shares before and after weight loss Photos

‘Mummy calm down’ boy to make movie debut in Kunle Afolayan’s new…

Two years after her marriage, OAP, Gbemi Olateru is finally expecting her first…

Actress, Ronke Odusanya accused of allegedly wrecking her baby daddy financially…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More